Rome

Too many mistakes in Borsellino probe -Mattarella

President marks anniversary of murder of anti-Mafia prosecutor

Rome, July 19 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday that took many mistakes were made in the investigation into the 1992 car bombing that killed anti-Mafia prosecutor Paolo Borsellino and five members of his police detail. "The tragic death of Paolo Borsellino and those who escorted him with affection must still have a final word of justice," Mattarella told a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death at the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). "There were too many uncertainties and errors on the path to seek the truth".

