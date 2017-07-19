Big op lands major blow to Brancaccio Mafia clan (2)

Palermo, July 19 - State and finance police on Wednesday staged a big operation to execute arrest warrants for 34 people suspected of being members of Sicily's Brancaccio Mafia clan or accomplices, sources said. The operation, conducted in Lazio, Puglia, Emilia-Romagna and Liguria as well as Sicily, also featured the seizure of several companies with a combined value of around 60 million euros. Among the people taken to jail was boss Pietro Tagliavia, who allegedly continued to ran the clan despite being under house arrest. Another was the brother of Giovanni Lo Porto, an Italian aid worker kidnapped in 2012 and killed in an al Qaeda compound in Pakistan during a 2015 American drone strike. According to investigators, the brother, Giuseppe Lo Porto, was the right-hand-man of Tagliavia, whose family was one of those involved in the 1992 and 1993 Mafia bombings. Giuseppe Lo Porto allegedly managed a 'pizzo' extortion racket.