Criminals won't win with wildfires - De Vincenti

Naples, July 19 - Minister for the South Claudio De Vincenti said Wednesday that criminals will not be allowed to profit from the current wave of wildfires that has hit Italy, with many blazes suspected to be acts of arson. "What is happening is an obscenity that offends all Italian citizens and the south and to a large degree is deliberate," he said in Naples. "The government is preparing some urgent measures. The aim is to clip the wings of the speculators and extortionists. Criminal organizations will not sprout up".