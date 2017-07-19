Govt-region-city pact for Bagnoli signed (2)

Naples
19/07/2017
Naples, July 19 - A deal was signed by the city of Naples, central government and the Campania region on Wednesday for the urban regeneration of the area of the Bagnoli-Coroglio former steel works site. The deal was inked by Minister for the South Claudio De Vincenti, Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca and Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris. It comes after years of wrangling, especially between de Magistris and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, and protests by local people. "There's a good chance that it will be possible to start the environmental restoration, and not just making things safe as has happened up to now, in the first few months of 2018," said de Magistris.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online