Govt-region-city pact for Bagnoli signed (2)

Naples, July 19 - A deal was signed by the city of Naples, central government and the Campania region on Wednesday for the urban regeneration of the area of the Bagnoli-Coroglio former steel works site. The deal was inked by Minister for the South Claudio De Vincenti, Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca and Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris. It comes after years of wrangling, especially between de Magistris and ex-premier Matteo Renzi, and protests by local people. "There's a good chance that it will be possible to start the environmental restoration, and not just making things safe as has happened up to now, in the first few months of 2018," said de Magistris.