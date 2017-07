INPS chief sounds alarm on pensions paid abroad

Rome, July 19 - Tito Boeri, the president of pensions and social security agency INPS, on Wednesday sounded the alarm about pensions paid to people outside Italy. He told a Lower House committee that INPS paid 373,000 pensions abroad in 2016 for a total outlay of just over one billion euros. He pointed out that "more than a third of the pensions paid up to June 2017 had contributions periods in Italy of under three years, 70% under six years and 83% under 10 years".