Rome

Police chief Gabrielli 'would have quit' over Genoa G8 (2)

'Torture was committed at Bolzaneto... never again'

Police chief Gabrielli 'would have quit' over Genoa G8 (2)

Rome, July 19 - Italian Police Chief Franco Gabrielli has said he would have quit if he had been in charge of the force when the brutality at the Genoa G8 summit in 2001 was committed. The police chief of the time, Gianni De Gennaro, stayed in the position under 2007. "If I had been Gianni De Gennaro, I would have taken my responsibility, no ifs or buts. I would have resigned. For the good of the police," Gabrielli said in an interview published by La Repubblica Wednesday. He said what happened at the Bolzaneto barracks near Genoa was "torture" and that "it was a catastrophe". But he also stressed that "there will never be another Genoa again - this did not pass in vain. Our institution is healthy, it has no need to fear laws and controls".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Anziano aggredito a colpi di mattone

Anziano aggredito
a colpi di mattone

Doveva insegnare a Milano, ma faceva l'avvocato a Vibo

Doveva insegnare a Milano, ma faceva l'avvocato a Vibo

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

Bergamini, c'è un supertestimone

di Fabio Melia

La moglie lo accusava di averla picchiata, assolto

La moglie lo accusava di averla violentata, assolto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33