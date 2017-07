Big op lands major blow to Brancaccio Mafia clan

Palermo, July 19 - State and finance police on Wednesday staged a big operation to execute arrest warrants for 34 people suspected of being members of Sicily's Brancaccio Mafia clan or accomplices, sources said. The operation, conducted in Lazio, Puglia, Emilia-Romagna and Liguria as well as Sicily, also featured the seizure of several companies with a combined value of around 60 million euros. Among the people taken to jail was Brancaccio clan boss Pietro Tagliavia, who had been under house arrest.