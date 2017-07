Govt-region-city pact for Bagnoli signed

Naples, July 19 - A deal was signed by the city of Naples, central government and the Campania region on Wednesday for the urban regeneration of the area of the Bagnoli-Coroglio former steel works site. The deal was inked by Minister for the South Claudio De Vincenti, Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca and Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris. It comes after years of wrangling and protests by local people.