Slab dedicated to slain magistrate Livatino damaged (4)

Agrigento, July 18 - A marble slab put up on the outskirts of Agrigento by the parents of Rosario Livatino, a magistrate slain by the Mafia in 1990, was found damaged on Tuesday. The stele is located in the spot where Livatino lost his life to Cosa Nostra. Earlier this month a statue of Giovanni Falcone, a magistrate killed by the Mafia in 1992, was found decapitated outside a Palermo school named after him. "We have opened a probe into a case that I must describe as worrying," said Agrigento Chief Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio. He said "we will follow all leads, and we certainly can't rule out the Mafia one". Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted "Italy is united, honour to judge Livatino".