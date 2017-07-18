Rome

Tour:Aru 18 secs down on Froome ahead of two mountain stages

Italian to attack on Galibier, Izoard

Rome, July 18 - Italy's Fabio Aru is still 18 seconds down on Tour de France leader Chris Froome after Tuesday's 16th stage, won by Australian sprinter Michael Matthews in a photo-finish. Following the second rest day, the stage travelled to Romans-sur-Isère a day before the Alps 'usher in' the peloton. Aru will have a chance to fight for his first Tour win over three-time and defending champion Froome in two huge mountain stages Wednesday and Thursday although the penultimate stage, a time trial around Marseille Saturday, favours the Briton. Wednesday's 17th stage will take the riders over the fearsome 2,642-metre Galibier peak where Aru is sure to attack, closing with a 28-kilometre descent to ski resort Serre Chevalier, while Thursday's 18th stage offers the last summit finish against the dramatic backdrop of the Col d'Izoard at 2,360 metres. The Tour ends with a ceremonial run-in to Paris on Sunday. Tuesday was Matthews's second stage win this year.

