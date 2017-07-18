Giffoni public grows despite global insecurity - president

Salerno, July 18 - Global insecurity has had no effect on attendance at the 47th edition of the Giffoni Children's Film Festival near Salerno, Giffoni Experience President Piero Rinaldi told ANSA on Tuesday. "As of today, attendance at Giffoni is between 30,000 and 35,000 people a day," Rinaldi said. "This is up on last year, when the figure stood at around 25,000. Fear about what is going on in the world hasn't had any effect," he added. The festival ends on July 22. "In addition to activities in the festival area there are many other events in the town, cabaret performances, theatre events, games and workshops that are proving to be hugely successful," Rinaldi said. "There are 18 locations that are operating at the same time, from 6 pm to midnight, and the town is responding well. The (Campania) Region gives us 1 million euros from European funds and we return 3 million through spin-off activities." Rinaldi said he hopes it will be possible to bring music back to Giffoni in 2018 after it was excluded from the programme for political reasons this year. The newly inaugurated Multimedia Valley will also be in operation with a time museum exploring the 47 years of the festival's history, and there will also be training activities and two new 4D movie theatres. This year's festival has taken place against the backdrop of a wildfire emergency in Campania. "While we are promoting collectiveness, family and young people and thinking about how to give them a future, others are destroying all this," Rinaldi said. "They are two completely different tracks. The families were also very worried about everything that is going on in the world, but we and the forces of law and order are very careful," he continued. Rinaldi then said he would like to invite actor Brad Pitt as a special guest at a future edition of the festival. "His films often make you understand what is going on in the world." Also on Tuesday actor Claudio Amendola enchanted his young audience at a masterclass following the screening of his second film as director, Il permesso-48 ore fuori. He spoke of his career and relationship with Italian actress and producer Francesca Neri. "When we got together the Roman film community placed bets on how long we would last, the best-case scenario was 8-10 months. Instead we have been together for 20 years. In this environment it is not easy, but it is proof that it can be done if you put your respective ecocentricity to one side. She is better than me in this respect," Amendola said. Next season the actor is set to appear in Simone Spada's debut comedy film Hotel Gagarin, and in September he is due to begin filming for a RAI television series, 'Carlo e Malik', in which he plays the leading role.