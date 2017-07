Slab dedicated to slain magistrate Livatino damaged (2)

Agrigento, July 18 - A marble slab put up on the outskirts of Agrigento by the parents of Rosario Livatino, a magistrate slain by the Mafia in 1990, was found damaged on Tuesday. The stele is located in the spot where Livatino lost his life to Cosa Nostra. Earlier this month a statue of Giovanni Falcone, a magistrate killed by the Mafia in 1992, was found decapitated outside a Palermo school named after him.