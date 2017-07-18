Latina

Mussolini brother name to be removed from Latina park

Latina, July 19 - The central park in Latina south of Rome, Italy's 'city of the Duce', is set to be renamed after slain anti-Mafia magistrates Guiovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, removing the name of Mussolini's brother Arnaldo. Rightwing parties including Brothers of Italy are set to protest against the renaming, which will be presided over by Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini on Wednesday, the 25th anniversary of Borsellino's assassination by Cosa Nostra two months after his friend and colleague Falcone. Boldrini has been in a flap this week over the fake news story that she called for the demolition of Fascist-era buildings because they allegedly hurt the sensibilities of Italian partisan groups. Latina, 60 km south of Rome, is full of such buildings having been built by Mussolini after he drained the Pontine marshes in 1932.

