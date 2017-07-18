Tour: Aru still 18 secs down on Froome (2)

Rome, July 18 - Italy's Fabio Aru is still 18 seconds down on Tour de France leader Chris Froome after Tuesday's 16th stage, won by Australia's Michael Matthews. Aru will have a chance to fight for his first Tour win over three-time winner Froome in two huge mountain stages Wednesday and Thursday although the penultimate stage, a time trial in Marseille Saturday, favours the Briton. Wednesday's 17th stage will take the riders over the fearsome 2,642-metre Galibier peak where Aru is sure to attack, closing with a 28-kilometre descent to ski resort Serre Chevalier, while Thursday's 18th stage offers the last summit finish against the dramatic backdrop of the Col d'Izoard at 2,360 metres. The Tour ends with a ceremonial run-in to Paris on Sunday.