Naples among world's 10 most dangerous cities - Sun (2)

Rome, July 18 - Naples is among the top 10 most dangerous cities in the world, the Sun said Tuesday. The mafia-hit Campania capital was rated the most dangerous city in western Europe. The ranking included ISIS's Syrian capital Raqqa, Mogadishu in Somalia, Perth in Australia and St Louis in the United States. The poll rated terror, drugs, murders, the presence of mafia gangs, war, racial disorder and the violation of human rights. Naples is the home of the Camorra mafia. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris told ANSA: "It is a false, superficial judgement, from someone who evidently never spent a day of his life in Naples, a city full of problems but which is not in the place in the world rankings where the Sun puts it".