Rome

Naples among world's 10 most dangerous cities - Sun (2)

Along with Raqqa, Mogadishu, St Louis, Perth

Naples among world's 10 most dangerous cities - Sun (2)

Rome, July 18 - Naples is among the top 10 most dangerous cities in the world, the Sun said Tuesday. The mafia-hit Campania capital was rated the most dangerous city in western Europe. The ranking included ISIS's Syrian capital Raqqa, Mogadishu in Somalia, Perth in Australia and St Louis in the United States. The poll rated terror, drugs, murders, the presence of mafia gangs, war, racial disorder and the violation of human rights. Naples is the home of the Camorra mafia. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris told ANSA: "It is a false, superficial judgement, from someone who evidently never spent a day of his life in Naples, a city full of problems but which is not in the place in the world rankings where the Sun puts it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

di Aldo Mantineo

Anziano aggredito a colpi di mattone

Anziano aggredito
a colpi di mattone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33