Tour: Aru still 18 secs down on Froome

Rome
18/07/2017
Rome, July 18 - Italy's Fabio Aru is still 18 seconds down on Tour de France leader Chris Froome after Tuesday's 16th stage, won by Australia's Michael Matthews. Aru will have a chance to fight for his first Tour win over three-time winner Froome in two huge mountain stages although the penultimate stage, a time trial in Marseille, favours the Briton.
