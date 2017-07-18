Rome

Tour: Aru still 18 secs down on Froome

Matthews wins 16th stage

Tour: Aru still 18 secs down on Froome

Rome, July 18 - Italy's Fabio Aru is still 18 seconds down on Tour de France leader Chris Froome after Tuesday's 16th stage, won by Australia's Michael Matthews. Aru will have a chance to fight for his first Tour win over three-time winner Froome in two huge mountain stages although the penultimate stage, a time trial in Marseille, favours the Briton.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Anziano aggredito a colpi di mattone

Anziano aggredito
a colpi di mattone

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

di Aldo Mantineo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33