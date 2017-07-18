Italy-Austria migrant spat a concern - Van der Bellen (2)

' Bolzano, July 18 - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday voiced concern over a migrant spat between Vienna and Rome. "I would like to calm things down, recalling that in both countries elections are in store. These are moments not conducive to clam discussions, still less solutions," he said, adding that Italy "must face a serious problem" and is "obviously pushing for a European solution". According to the Austrian president, the situation in Italy "is complex for various reasons". He said "it is easy to ask for the closure of the Mediterranean route, but how do you do it?". He said that the Geneva convention, for refugees, could be applied only to a "minimum part" of the migrants reaching Italy. "For this reason, even if they were to request it, only a few will get asylum rights", Van der Bellen said.