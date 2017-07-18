Naples among world's 10 most dangerous cities - Sun

Rome, July 18 - Naples is among the top 10 most dangerous cities in the world, the Sun said Tuesday. The mafia-hit Campania capital was rated the most dangerous city in western Europe. The ranking included ISIS's Syrian capital Raqqa, Mogadishu in Somalia, Perth in Australia and St Louis in the United States. The poll rated terror, drugs, murders, the presence of mafia gangs, war, racial disorder and the violation of human rights. Naples is the home of the Camorra mafia.