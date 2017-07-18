Bossi goes to hospital for tests (4)

Rome
18/07/2017
Rome, July 18 - Former Northern League (LN) leader Umberto Bossi went to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for tests on irregular heartbeat and high blood pressure Tuesday, medical sources said. They denied earlier reports he had suffered a bad turn. Bossi is suffering from heart arrhythmia but his condition is steady and he will be discharged soon, the sources said. The 75-year-old former firebrand leader of the anti-immigrant, anti-euro LN, who suffered a strike in 2005, was recently sentenced to over two years in jail for misusing party funds.
