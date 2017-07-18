Georg Ratzinger 'knew' abt choir sex abuse - lawyer (2)

Berlin
18/07/2017
Berlin, July 18 - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's brother Georg Ratzinger knew about sex abuse at Regensburg choir but "pretended not to see and did not intervene even though he knew," lawyer Ulrich Weber said in a report on the alleged historical abuse of 547 boys Tuesday. It had earlier been reported that the former pope's brother, 93, had directed the choir in a different period from when the abuse took place.
