Verona

Soccer: Cassano not retiring after all

Umpteenth 'Cassanata' days after Verona move

Soccer: Cassano not retiring after all

Verona,, July 18 - Former Roma, Milan, Sampdoria and Italy forward Antonio Cassano surprised fans Tuesday by reportedly mooting a shock retirement only to deny it at a press conference at his new club Verona. "I want to continue this challenge and I'm 100% convinced that I will win it," said the unpredictable 35-year-old. Asked why he had been considering hanging up his boots, the playmaker replied "this morning I had a moment of weakness, a drop, but then I thought it over". The episode, which observers quicly dubbed another of his 'Cassanate' pranks, came a week after signing from Samp for newly promoted Serie A side Verona. Verona had scrubbed Tuesday afternoon training sessions to allow the player to make his official retirement announcement. Cassano was said to have taken the decision after deciding that he could no longer play as well as he would like at a top level. Throughout his career Cassano has been known for off-beat temper tantrums and fits of ill discipline for which former Roma and England coach Fabio Capello coined the widely used term "Cassanata".

