Bossi goes to hospital for tests (3)

Rome, July 18 - Former Northern League (LN) leader Umberto Bossi went to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for tests on irregular heartbeat after high blood pressure Tuesday, sources said. They denied earlier reports he had suffered a bad turn. The 75-year-old ex-leader of the anti-immigrant, anti-euro group, who suffered a strike in 2005, was recently sentenced to over two years in jail for misusing party funds.