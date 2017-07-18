Rome

Soccer: Roma legend Totti to become club director

#Soccer #Football #SerieA

Soccer: Roma legend Totti to become club director

Rome, July 18 - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has announced that he is to take up a new role as a director for the Serie A club. The 40-year-old former Italy forward got an emotional sendoff at the Stadio Olimpico in May in his last game for the club, the only one he played for as a professional and the one he supported as a boy. But he had appeared to hint that he was toying with the idea of continuing his playing career abroad. "The first part (of my career) is over, that of a player, and now begins another important assignment as a director, where hopefully I can have a similar impact as I did on the pitch," Totti, Serie A's second highest scorer of all time, told Roma's in-house TV channel.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Anziano aggredito a colpi di mattone

Anziano aggredito
a colpi di mattone

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

di Aldo Mantineo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33