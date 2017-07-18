Catania protest against 'guerilla' anti-migrant boat

Rome, July 18 - The possibility that a boat under a European alt-right, anti-migrant group will soon be sailing around the Mediterranean to prevent the rescue of refugees by NGO ones has led to outcry from human rights and related associations. A protest on Monday in the city of Catania, on the island of Sicily, included an urgent call for the transport ministry to "stop the C-Star ship from Generation Identity from using port facilities". The ship was rented by a movement that claims to be nonpartisan but which uses language reminiscent of the far right. Their aim is to prevent migrants from landing in Europe though a campaign at sea they have called 'Defend Europe'. The leader of the group, Lorenzo Fiato, has often said in interviews that they "aim to combat the massive immigration and dogmas of multiculturalism and integration". He claims the group is supported solely through crowdfunding. A number of associations are now working to prevent them from docking in the Catania port, where the 40-meter ship of the extremist group is headed and expected to arrive on Tuesday, flying the flag of the African state of Djibouti and said to have been "rented by the group that is openly racist and xenophobic, known as 'Generation Identity', to use paramilitary means to push back migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea, thereby hindering the invaluable rescues conducted by humanitarian ships, which are becoming ever more criminalized". In the words of the associations protesting, "stopping in the Catania port would be useful for the ship to stock up for its 'mission' and to bring aboard 'volunteers' enlisted in the paramilitary operation". The statement was signed by Rete Antirazzista Catanese, Comitato NoMuos/NoSigonella, Catania Bene Comune, USB Fed. CT, Città Felice, La RagnaTela, Cobas Scuola-Ct, PRC- Ct, PCI fed.Ct, Briganti rugby Librino, Librineria, Associazione Mundis Pacem, Open Mind LGBT, Femministorie, the Laikal movement, Collettivo Politico Experia, the Comunità di Sant'Egidio and ARCI Catania. It has been sent to the head of the Sicily region, the prefect, the police chief, the head of the port authority, the commander of the port and the Catania mayor. "It would be very serious," the associations added, "if the docking and use of public facilities were to be granted to organizations that intend to conduct paramilitary operations in the Mediterranean Sea, intercepting migrant boats and giving themselves the right to intervene, handing over those who experience difficulties at sea to the Libyan Coast Guard and violating in a de facto manner the legal obligation to accompany migrants to the safest port - definitely not Libyan ones."