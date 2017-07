Bank loan interest rates drop to new low - ABI (2)

Rome, July 18 - The average interest rate on bank loans in Italy dropped to a new low of 2.76% in June, down from 2.79% in May and 6.18% at the end of 2007, before the start of the economic crisis, Italian banking association ABI said Tuesday. ABI said net non-performing loans amounted to 76.5 billion euros in May, compared to 77.2 billion in April and 86.8 billion in December 2016.