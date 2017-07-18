Two detained over Rimini beach stabbing

Rimini
18/07/2017
Rimini, July 18 - Police in Rimini on Tuesday detained two men of North African origin on suspicion of stealing from and then stabbing a young man on a beach in the Adriatic coast town of Rimini on Sunday night. A third suspect, a foreign minor, has reportedly been charged without arrest. Investigators say the victim was on the beach with friends when he realised his wallet had been stolen. He then confronted the alleged thieves and was stabbed. He has been given a prognosis of 10 days.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche
di Aldo Mantineo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online