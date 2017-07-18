Two detained over Rimini beach stabbing

Rimini, July 18 - Police in Rimini on Tuesday detained two men of North African origin on suspicion of stealing from and then stabbing a young man on a beach in the Adriatic coast town of Rimini on Sunday night. A third suspect, a foreign minor, has reportedly been charged without arrest. Investigators say the victim was on the beach with friends when he realised his wallet had been stolen. He then confronted the alleged thieves and was stabbed. He has been given a prognosis of 10 days.