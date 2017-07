Soccer: Cassano set to announce retirement

Verona,, July 18 - Former Roma, Milan, Sampdoria and Italy forward Antonio Cassano is set to announce his retirement a week after signing from Samp for newly promoted Serie A side Verona, sources close to the unpredictable player said Tuesday. Verona scrubbed Tuesday afternoon training sessions to allow the player, 35, to make an official announcement. Throughout his career Cassano has been known for off-beat fits of ill discipline for which former Roma and England coach Fabio Capello coined the widely used term "Cassanata".