Rome

No Italian unilateral action, Vienna must tone it down -Giro (2)

Junior minister says threat to close Brenner 'surreal'

No Italian unilateral action, Vienna must tone it down -Giro

Rome, July 18 - Junior Foreign Minister Mario Giro said Tuesday that Italy had "no intention of conducting unilateral moves" on the migrant crisis and said that Vienna should "tone things down". Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka was quoted by Bild as saying Tuesday that Vienna was ready to close its border with Italy at the Brenner Pass within a day if migrant arrivals get too high. The tension comes after the Sunday Times reported Italy was considering giving 200,000 migrants humanitarian visas to travel in Europe - a report denied by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. Giro told ANSA in a telephone conversation that relations between States should not be endangered by "pre-election polemics". Austria is holding elections on October 16. He described the threat to close the Brenner Pass as "surreal". "There is no increase in the number of migrants, as they have said themselves several times," Giro told ANSA.

