4 priests fall off Mt Blanc (2)

Rome, July 18 - Four priests fell off the Italian side of Mt Blanc Tuesday, sources said. The Slovakian clerics, aged between 35 and 50, fell at about 1:30 this morning while climbing along the Grandes Jorasses peak, sources said. A piton is said to have come loose after some rock crumbled. They fell for at least 50 metres onto a clump of snow. Two of them are in serious condition in the intensive care unit of Aosta's Parini Hospital. The spires of the Grandes Jurasses are some of the most evocative on the Mt Blanc massif.