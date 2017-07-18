Five face trial over collapsed viaduct in Sicily (2)

Palermo, July 18 - Prosecutors have sent end-of-investigation notifications to five people in relation to the collapse of the Himera viaduct on the A19 Palermo-Catania highway on April 10, 2015, sources said Tuesday. The move usually comes before a request for an indictment. The five are regional civil protection manager Calogero Foti, former Caltavuturo mayor Calogero Lanza, Caltavuturo civil protection chief Mariano Sireci and two employees of highway agency ANAS - Salvatore Muscarella and Giuseppe Siragusa. The structure keeled over after a landslide took out a pillar. According to prosecutors those probed "while being aware of the evolution of the body of the landslide that had occurred, in the period between March and April 2015, on the side overlooking the A19 Palermo-Catania motorway, did not take the due measures, each referring to their specific competence".