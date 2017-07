4 priests fall off Mt Blanc

Rome, July 18 - Four priests fell off the Italian side of Mt Blanc Tuesday, sources said. The Slovakian clerics, aged between 35 and 50, fell at about 1:30 this morning while climbing along the Grandes Jorasses peak, sources said. A piton is said to have come loose after some rock crumbled. They fell for at least 50 metres onto a clump of snow. Two of them are in serious condition in the intensive care unit of Aosta's Parini Hospital.