Rome

Govt examining labour tax-wedge cut - Poletti (2)

Minister criticises austerity, Fornero reform

Govt examining labour tax-wedge cut - Poletti (2)

Rome, July 18 - Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Tuesday that the government was examining ways to bring down the labour tax wedge by reducing social security contributions. The tax wedge is the difference between what it costs a company to employee a worker and the pay that the worker takes home. "The problem is making it (the reduction) lasting over time," Poletti told Repubblica.it. In the interview he criticised austerity policies that "raised the retirement age by five years abruptly". He said that the Fornero reform raising the retirement age passed by one of his predecessors, Elsa Fornero, "should have been done in a different way, it needed to be gradual".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

Le fermate della metro di Roma con i nomi delle cosche

di Aldo Mantineo

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

Gli affari del clan Mangialupi Trentadue indagati dalla Dda

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Anziano aggredito a colpi di mattone

Anziano aggredito
a colpi di mattone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33