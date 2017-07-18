No Italian unilateral action, Vienna be calm-Giro

Rome
Rome, July 18 - Junior Foreign Minister Mario Giro said Tuesday that Italy had "no intention of conducting unilateral moves" on the migrant crisis and said that Vienna should "tone things down". Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka was quoted as saying Tuesday that Vienna was ready to close its border with Italy at the Brenner Pass within a day if migrant arrivals get too high. The tension comes after the Sunday Times reported Italy was considering giving 200,000 migrants humanitarian visas to travel in Europe - a report denied by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano.
