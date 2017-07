In 7 days Italy loses same area to fire as all 2016

Rome, July 18 - The wildfires that are raging in many parts of Italy burned the same area of the country in one week as the total for the whole of 2016, according to data from the European Commission's European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS). It said that blazes affected 27,167 hectares of land between July 8 and 16. Italian Environmental association Legambiente's 'Ecomafia' report said 27,000 hectares went up in smoke in all of 2016.