Austria 'ready to close Brenner within 24 hours'

Berlin, July 18 - Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka was quoted by Bild on Tuesday as saying that Vienna was ready to close its border with Italy at the Brenner Pass within a day if migrant arrivals get too high. "If the number of illegal migrants heading to Austria increases further, we'll close the Brenner border," Sobotka told Bild. "We can close the border within 24 hours and conduct strict controls with our soldiers".