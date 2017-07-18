Rome

Proposal for 650-euro minimum pension for young

Hypothesis mooted by premier dept advisor Patriarca

Proposal for 650-euro minimum pension for young

Rome, June 18 - A senior advisor to Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government has proposed introducing a new mechanism to Italy's pension system to ensure that young people will have monthly earnings of at least 650 euros when they retire. There are fears many young people will not have enough to live on when they retire due to low levels of social-security contributions, related to high youth unemployment levels and the number of youngsters working on 'precarious' freelance or temporary job contracts. The proposal was made Stefano Patriarca, economic advisor to the premier's department, during a convention by Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Monday. PD labour pointman Tommaso Nannicini said the party led by ex-premier Matteo Renzi will make a proposal for a minimum pension for young generations.

