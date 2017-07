Dozen tax agency employees in corruption probe

Casera, July 18 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday notified 12 employees of Italy's tax agency, L'Agenzia delle Entrate, that restrictive measures had been imposed upon them in relation to a corruption probe, sources said. Officials working for a property registration department in the southern town of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, near Caserta, allegedly issued certification without the appropriate payments and procedures in exchange for money. A number of professionals in Campania and Lazio, including notaries, lawyers and architects, are under investigation, sources said.