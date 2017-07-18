Brescia

Bossetti life term for Yara murder upheld

No new analysis of DNA evidence

Brescia, July 18 - A Brescia appeals court upheld Construction worker Massimo Bossetti's life term for the 2010 murder of 13-year-old schoolgirl Yara Gambirasio overnight. The court said there would be no new analysis of forensic evidence contested by the defence. Bossetti's wife broke down in tears when the ruling was read out in the early hours of Tuesday and his lawyers said they would appeal to the supreme court, saying there had been a miscarriage of justice. The civil plaintiffs said "justice has been done".

