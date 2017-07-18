Rome

Soccer: Roma legend Totti to become club director

Former Italy forward played last game in May

Rome, July 18 - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has announced that he is to take up a new role as a director for the Serie A club. The 40-year-old former Italy forward got an emotional sendoff at the Stadio Olimpico in May in his last game for the club, the only one he played for as a professional and the one he supported as a boy. But he had appeared to hint that he was toying with the idea of continuing his playing career abroad. "The first part (of my career) is over, that of a player, and now begins another important assignment as a director, where hopefully I can have a similar impact as I did on the pitch," Totti, Serie A's second highest scorer of all time, told Roma's in-house TV channel.

