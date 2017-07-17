UNICEF says NGO code jeopardises children's lives (2)

Rome
17/07/2017
Rome, July 17 - A new Italian code of conduct for migrant-rescuing NGOs off Libya puts children's lives at risk, UNICEF said Monday. Saying it put "many lives at risk", it said "security priorities risks hindering rescues". UNICEF recognised the "incredible" efforts made by Italy, however. The 11-point code of conduct for NGO ships operating off Libya was OK'd by the European Commission and Frontex at the weekend.
