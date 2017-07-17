Schirripa gets life for Caccia murder (3)

Milan, July 17 - Rocco Schirripa got life Monday for killing Turin prosecutor Bruno Caccia for the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia in 1983. The former baker, 64, was arrested in December 2015, more than 30 years after the murder. Domenico Belfiore, of the 'Ndrangheta clan of the same name, has already been convicted of ordering the murder. A trial against Schirripa was closed last December after prosecutors realised there was a procedural problem but a new investigation against him was opened. The judge upheld a prosecutors' petition to keep Schirripa in jail because there is a danger of him trying to flee Italian justice. Investigation documents argued that the suspect has "solid support" in Spain. Schirripa was arrested in December 2015 after investigators sent an anonymous letter to Belfiore, a former kingpin of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia in Piedmont who is serving a life sentence for the assassination. The letter contained the photocopy of a newspaper article reporting the mobster's 1983 arrest with the name Rocco Schirripa - who was in the service of the Belfiore family at the time of the assassination - written on the back. Investigators then probed his reaction using wire-taps. Caccia was shot dead on the evening of June 26, 1983 while he was out walking his dog near his home in Turin. Investigators believe he was first shot and wounded by Belfiore from a car before being finished off by Schirripa with a bullet to the head.