M5S vitalizi blacklist spans Rivera, Cicciolina, Scalfari

(refiling with new picture). Rome, July 17 - A black list of former MPs enjoying 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions spans Italian soccer's former Golden Boy Gianni Rivera, ex-porn queen Cicciolina and former La Repubblica editor Eugenio Scalfari, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Luigi Di Maio said Monday, vowing to strip them and many more of the thousands of euros a month they earn for short stints in parliament. Di Maio, the Lower House Deputy Speaker, also cited a former Radical Party MP, Luca Boneschi, as a particularly egregious example because he earned more than 3,000 euros after serving just one day in parliament - unaware of the fact that he died last year. photo: former Radical Party MP Ilona Staller aka Cicciolina