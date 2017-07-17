Di Maio declares war on 'vitalizi' (2)

Rome, July 17 - Deputy Lower House Speaker Luigi Di Maio, touted as premiership candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Monday reaffirmed the M5S's "war" against 'vitalizi' or parliamentary pensions that are accrued after a short time in office. Di Maio called the vitalizi "a medieval and unconstitutional privilege" and welcomed the postponement of the 'ius soli' immigrant children citizenship bill, saying that "we now have the time to abolish the vitalizi before new ones are accrued". Democratic Party (PD) Lower House Whip Ettore Rosato replied by saying the PD would "make a proposal...to definitively solve the question in the next few hours". He said this would also cover the issue of those claiming arrears after being rehabilitated. M5S leader Beppe Grillo, the stand-up comedian, meanwhile denied press reports he was thinking of taking a step back from the helm of the group. "My commitment is "maximum and undissolvable," he said.