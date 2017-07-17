Brssuels

Migrant visas not on the agenda says Alfano

But EU cooperation needed, reiterates FM

Migrant visas not on the agenda says Alfano

Brssuels, July 17 - Giving 200,000 migrants humanitarian visas to travel in Europe, as claimed by the Sunday Times, is not on the government's agenda, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Monday. "We have an overall strategy," the minister said. "This is not an issue on our agenda. Besides, the numbers were made (up) by the newspapers and no one in the Italian government ever issued them. "We certainly have a strategy, which aims to be effective and needs European cooperation". As for renewing the mandate of the migrant-rescuing Operation Sophia, on whcih Italy has voiced reservations, Alfano said: "We will face the questions of the renewal and all those that concern its connection with the Triton rules". This discussion, he said, will not take place in today's EU foreign ministers' meeting "but in the proper fora, within the deadline of July 27".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Messina, crolla il tetto di una casa a Torre Faro

Messina, crolla il tetto di una casa a Torre Faro

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Asp Catanzaro 9 misure cautelari, ecco i nomi

Scilla allagata, guarda le foto

Scilla allagata, guarda le foto

Piove a Messina, a Ganzirri spunta il... terzo lago

Piove a Messina, a Ganzirri spunta il... terzo lago

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33