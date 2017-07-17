NEET record in Italy, poverty on the rise (2)

Brussels, July 17 - Italy has the highest percentage of young people not in education, employment or training, or NEETS, in Europe at 19.9% compared to an EU average of 11.5%, the European Commission said in a report Monday. The number of self-employed is among the highest in Europe at over 22.6%, the difference between men and women in work is 20.6% and the number of people living in extreme poverty, 11.9%, rose between 2015 and 2016, the report said, a rise reflected only in Estonia and Romania. Italy has held the EU record for NEETS for several years now. photo: Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti with young job seekers in Naples