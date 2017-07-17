Soccer: Milan targeting Belotti, Morata says Mirabelli

Milan, July 17 - AC Milan are targeting Torino's Italy striker Andrea Belotti and Real Madrid's Spain striker Alvaro Morata as they seek a hitman following their coup purchase of Italy centre back Leonardo Bonucci last week, Director of Football Massimiliano Mirabelli said Monday. "We still have various objectives on the transfer market," said Mirabelli, who has been given a very fat cheque book by the new Chinese owners of media mogul and ex-Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi's old club.