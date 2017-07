Frecciarossa train breaks down in Florence tunnel (2)

Florence, July 17 - A Frecciarossa high-speed train broke down in a tunnel near Florence with hundreds of passengers aboard Monday. The train, travelling from Salerno to Milan, broke down because of an unspecified fault and a locomotive has been sent from Florence to tow it back into Florence's Santa Maria Novella Station, the Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) rail company said. Once back there, it will be put into a repair shop and a back-up train will take on the passengers. The locomotive towed the Frecciarossa back to Santa Maria Novella after it had spent some three hours in the tunnel, FS said.