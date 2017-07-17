Med shd become culture hub again - Mattarella (2)

Matera, July 17 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday "we must fully reaffirm the character of link and civilisation the Mediterranean has prevalently been in its history". He said that amid the migrant emergency now, too often, the Med had become "a place of suffering, inhuman trafficking, and often death". The president was speaking in Matera at the inauguration of the first Italian chair named after French Catholic philosopher Jacques Maritain.