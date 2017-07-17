Med shd become culture hub again - Mattarella (2)

Matera
17/07/2017
Matera, July 17 - President Sergio Mattarella said Monday "we must fully reaffirm the character of link and civilisation the Mediterranean has prevalently been in its history". He said that amid the migrant emergency now, too often, the Med had become "a place of suffering, inhuman trafficking, and often death". The president was speaking in Matera at the inauguration of the first Italian chair named after French Catholic philosopher Jacques Maritain.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online