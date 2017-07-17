Driver of metro train that dragged woman probed

Rome
17/07/2017
Rome, July 17 - The driver of a metro train that dragged a woman who had got stuck in the doors for 130 metres at a Rome station Wednesday has been placed under investigation, judicial sources said at the weekend. The man, who has not been named, was caught on CCTV eating his lunch while dragging Natalya Garkovich, a 43-year-old Belarussian, along the platform at the Roma Termini stop on the B line. She suffered multiple fractures but is now out of danger. Unions have defended the man saying the metro's shifts are so punishing drivers are forced to eat at the wheel.
