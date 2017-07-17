Rome

Driver of metro train that dragged woman probed

Caught on CCTV eating at wheel

Driver of metro train that dragged woman probed

Rome, July 17 - The driver of a metro train that dragged a woman who had got stuck in the doors for 130 metres at a Rome station Wednesday has been placed under investigation, judicial sources said at the weekend. The man, who has not been named, was caught on CCTV eating his lunch while dragging Natalya Garkovich, a 43-year-old Belarussian, along the platform at the Roma Termini stop on the B line. She suffered multiple fractures but is now out of danger. Unions have defended the man saying the metro's shifts are so punishing drivers are forced to eat at the wheel.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Nubifragio nel reggino, problemi a Scilla

Messina, crolla il tetto di una casa a Torre Faro

Messina, crolla il tetto di una casa a Torre Faro

Scilla allagata, guarda le foto

Scilla allagata, guarda le foto

Piove a Messina, a Ganzirri spunta il... terzo lago

Piove a Messina, a Ganzirri spunta il... terzo lago

Ritrovato sulla spiaggia il cadavere di un anziano

Ritrovato sulla spiaggia il cadavere di un anziano

di Aldo Mantineo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33