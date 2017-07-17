Man wielding six knives tries to break down wife's door

Milan
17/07/2017
Milan, July 17 - A 43-year-old Albanian criminal wielding six knives tried to batter down the door his wife was cowering behind in the latest of a string of jealous fits at Legnano near Milan Monday. The wife, 35, had fled to her sister's house and was hiding in a room there, police said. The man, Edmond Lleshaj, was arrested in May on suspicion of ordering the murder of two Albanian brothers near Legnano.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online