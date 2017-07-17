Man wielding six knives tries to break down wife's door

Milan, July 17 - A 43-year-old Albanian criminal wielding six knives tried to batter down the door his wife was cowering behind in the latest of a string of jealous fits at Legnano near Milan Monday. The wife, 35, had fled to her sister's house and was hiding in a room there, police said. The man, Edmond Lleshaj, was arrested in May on suspicion of ordering the murder of two Albanian brothers near Legnano.